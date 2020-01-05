'Black girl blue scrubs' discusses resources available for nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

Found Colea Owens says the nursing field has a high burnout rate, so her organization is focused on giving them tools to build resiliency.

The COVID-19 crisis is shining a new light on the nursing field, a career that holds high high interest for minorities, but a low retention rate.

Colea Owens is the founder of 'Black Girl Blue Scrubs,' which helps minority nurses and healthcare professionals pursue their passions and impact the future of healthcare. Owens holds a Masters in Business Administration and Science in Nusing, and is a registered nurse.

She believes her organization is playing a crucial role in supporting nurses on the front lines.

"The nursing field has a high burnout rate. One study even shows 86% of nurses experience burnout, so we give them tools to help build resiliency during this time," said Owens.

In addition to many online resources available on the 'Black Girl Blue Scrubs' website, the organization also has the "Through The Nursing Lens" podcast, which highlights inspiring stories to help nurses navigate crisis situations.

"Now more than ever we want to stay connected, so we have a community of over a thousand healthcare professionals and we really help them stay plugged in to resources and to each other so they can refill their cups," added Owens.

She hopes the resources available will help nurses stay inspired and stay up-to-date on the rapidly changing information.

You can find more information about Colea Owens and 'Black Girl Blue Scrubs' by visiting the "success tools" tab on the organization's website.