UT Arlington's nursing Class of 2020 readies to go from class to the front lines

UT Arlington's School of Nursing and Health Innovation will graduate 365 seniors next month, sending them straight into a workforce fighting back against COVID-19.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The University of Texas at Arlington is preparing its nursing Class of 2020 to jump into a job market they never expected.

Many seniors at the College of Nursing and Health Innovation finished their requirements early. Now, they're getting ready for licensing exams and entry into a workforce at the heart of this global pandemic.

Students did not return to campus after this semester's Spring Break started in early March.

"We had to throw out the entire plan when realized they would not be at the bedside," said Dr. Meagan Rogers, Clinical Assistant Professor with UT Arlington.

The school quickly moved courses online, working to give students virtual instruction they needed to meet requirements.

"Being able to move students out of the hospital and into these simulated experiences became our next plan," Rogers said.

One of those seniors is Sarah Sperberg, who will graduate into a climate she never expected.

"I never would have thought I would be entering the workforce at such a critical time," she said.

But Sperberg feels ready, as one of 365 nursing students who will get their degrees next month. She and other students are already working shifts in the hospitals that plan to hire them this summer. She says that has also helped prepare her for what's coming.

"My managers have definitely been coming up to me and been like, 'You need to graduate. We need you here, we’re ready!'" she said.

The need and demands are great, but those called to be nurses come with something to match it -- courage.

"I know it sounds weird, I’m excited to get out there and start helping people because I know a lot of them are scared and worried and they can use that comfort, and I want to be able to provide that," Sperberg said.