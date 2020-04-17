Dallas-Fort Worth areas honor front line workers with standing ovation

From Dallas to Fort Worth, front line workers during this coronavirus outbreak were recognized with a standing ovation.

DALLAS — On Thursday at 7 p.m., many people in DFW in a show of support to front line workers gave a standing ovation.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betys Price called on the public to honor all essential workers during this coronavirus outbreak.

Personal video tributes can be seen under the twitter hashtag #DFWOvation.

Mayor Price attended a special gathering outside Cook Children's in Fort Worth, where hundreds of hospital staff and first responders lined the hospital grounds to honor their efforts during the outbreak.

The standing ovation is for doctors, nurses, and staff on the front lines of the medical fight. It is also for first responders, essential city workers, and also grocery store workers.