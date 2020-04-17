Dallas-Fort Worth areas honor front line workers with standing ovation

DALLAS — On Thursday at 7 p.m., many people in DFW in a show of support to front line workers gave a standing ovation.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betys Price called on the public to honor all essential workers during this coronavirus outbreak.
Personal video tributes can be seen under the twitter hashtag #DFWOvation.
Mayor Price attended a special gathering outside Cook Children's in Fort Worth, where hundreds of hospital staff and first responders lined the hospital grounds to honor their efforts during the outbreak.
The standing ovation is for doctors, nurses, and staff on the front lines of the medical fight. It is also for first responders, essential city workers, and also grocery store workers.
More on WFAA:
- Dallas ISD food service workers honored as heroes by Time Magazine
- 'He felt like a celebrity': Rockwall shows up big to help Navy veteran celebrate 100th birthday
- 'God looked favorably upon us': Dallas firefighter and wife recover from COVID-19
- Dallas business commissions mural to honor health care workers