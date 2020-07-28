Texas has released COVID-19 data for long-term care facilities. Here's a look at the cases, deaths in North Texas

As of Monday, 397 residents had died at nursing homes or assisted living facilities in North Texas, and more than 2,400 had tested positive.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced Monday that it will begin reporting COVID-19 case counts and deaths by facility name for licensed nursing homes and assisted living facilities, State-supported living centers and State hospitals.

Since the pandemic began, long-term care facilities have been hot spots for COVID-19, but the HHSC had refused to release case numbers for individual facilities, citing privacy laws.

Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General's Office ruled that releasing the information wouldn't violate anyone's personal health privacy and said the HHSC must turn over those records.

As of Monday, the data is available online and will be updated each weekday by 3 p.m.

Data for State-operated supporting living centers and State hospitals will reflect confirmed cases as of the previous business day.

The agency said because nursing facilities and assisted living facilities self-report data to the HHSC, staff must review and correct any errors to ensure accuracy. To allow time for that review, HHSC data posted on those facilities will reflect counts two weeks prior to the date of posting.

North Texas assisted living and nursing facilities

According to the data released by the state Monday, 225 nursing homes and 114 assisted living facilities have reported confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among residents and/or staff.

As of Monday, 313 nursing home residents have died in North Texas and 2,121 have tested positive for COVID-19 since tracking began. At assisted living facilities in the region, 84 residents have died and 383 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Explore an interactive map of COVID-19 case totals at individual nursing and assisted living facilities in North Texas, according to state data as of July 27:

North Texas nursing homes with the most fatalities:

Keller Oaks Healthcare Center, Keller, 20 deaths

Edgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center, Mesquite, 16 deaths

Broadmoor Medical Lodge, Rockwall, 15 deaths

Brentwood Place One, Dallas, 14 deaths

Burleson Nursing and Rehab Center, Burleson, 13 deaths

Pleasant Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Waxahachie, 11 deaths

Clarksville Nursing Center, Clarksville, 11 deaths

Paris Healthcare Center, Paris, 10 deaths

North Texas nursing homes with the most active cases:

Estates Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Worth, 47 cases

Colonial Manor Nursing Center, Cleburne, 44 cases

The Pavilion at Creekwood, Mansfield, 39 cases

West Side Campus of Care, White Settlement, 35 cases

Fort Worth Wellness and Rehabilitation, Fort Worth, 33 cases

Downtown Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Worth, 30 cases

Diversicare of Lake Highlands, Dallas, 26 cases

Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood, Carrollton, 26 cases

Vintage Health Care Center, Denton, 26 cases

Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, Willow Park, 26 cases

Fatalities at North Texas assisted living facilities

Only three assisted living facilities in North Texas have reported more than five deaths: Monticello West in Dallas (20), Oxford Grand at McKinney (12), and Meadowbrook Memory Care Community in Arlington (8).

North Texas assisted living facilities with the most active cases:

Grand Brook Memory Care of Grapevine, 26 cases

Autumn Leaves of Flower Mound, 22 cases

Arbor Hills Memory Care Community, Plano, 20 cases

Tandy Village, Fort Worth, 15 cases

Windsor Senior Living, Dallas, 11 cases

State-supported living centers and hospitals

The North Texas state-supported living center is in Denton, which was the site of an early outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, the Denton facility had 22 active cases among residents and 17 among staff. One resident reportedly died of COVID-19.

Sixty-two residents have recovered and 95 staff who previously tested positive are back at work.

The facility houses 439 residents and is staffed more than 1,400 people.

There are three state hospitals in the North Texas region: one in Vernon, another in Wichita Falls and a third in Terrell.

As of July 27, the state hospital in Terrell is the only regional location to confirm a COVID-19 death. The facility has nine active cases and 22 recoveries among patients. Seven staff are currently positive and 31 have returned to work.

The hospital in Vernon has only confirmed two cases among patients, one of whom has recovered, and five cases among staff, three of whom are back at work.

The Wichita Falls hospital has six patients currently, with 20 who have recovered. There are currently 22 active cases among employees, with just one who has returned to work.

