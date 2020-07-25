Free milk to be given out this weekend in Mayor's Milk Initiative | List of free food

Nearly 49,000 gallons of milk have been distributed so far through the initiative.

Families can receive two free gallons of milk through another round of distributions from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's milk initiative.

"It has been a tremendous undertaking that has assisted thousands of Dallas families in need during these incredibly difficult times," the mayor said in a newsletter.

Here are the dates and locations:

Ronald E. McNair Elementary - 3150 Bainbridge Dr., Dallas, TX 75237 on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dan D. Rogers Elementary School 5314 Abrams Rd., Dallas TX 75214 on Saturday July 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Charles Rice Learning Center 2425 Pine St., Dallas, TX 75215 on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

James Bowie Elementary School 330 N. Marsalis Ave., Dallas, TX 75203 on Sunday, July 26 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Free food, COVID-19 tests to be given at Paul Quinn College

There will be free food boxes given at Paul Quinn College every day at their COVID testing site from 10 am. to 11 a.m. from July 25 through July 29.

They will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Free groceries Saturday, July 25 in Fort Worth

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will have six mobile events that are open and distributing food on Saturday, July 25.

The locations are 9 a.m. at Wesley United Center and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and at 10 a.m. at Shady Oaks Manor.

If you are unable to visit one of these events, visit http://tafb.org/find-food to locate a food pantry near you.

We have six mobile events that are open and distributing food tomorrow, July 25, which are all great opportunities for you and your family to receive food. If you are unable to visit one of these events, please visit https://t.co/4siRoNQZ4L to locate a food pantry near you. pic.twitter.com/TwZ11KrjZO — TarrantAreaFoodBank (@TAFoodBank) July 24, 2020

Free meals for children 18 and under in Tarrant County

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is giving children 18 and under free meals and snacks Monday through Friday, at most locations.

If your child needs a meal, visit one of these locations or go to http://tafb.org/summer-meals to learn more!

We've updated our list of locations where your child can receive grab-n-go meals this week. If your child needs a meal, visit one of these locations or go to https://t.co/tiU0GOcIMZ to learn more!#foodforkids #tafb pic.twitter.com/sjiWEW764V — TarrantAreaFoodBank (@TAFoodBank) July 23, 2020