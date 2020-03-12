COVID-19 updates: Dallas County has more than 2,000 cases, second-highest daily total

Dallas County reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county's daily record of 2,183 happened on Nov. 21.

Dallas County health officials reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the county's second-highest daily total. This is up from 1,640 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The record happened 12 days ago on Nov. 21 when the county reported 2,183 confirmed cases.

Among the 2,122 new cases, 485 of them came from antigen tests and are considered probable.

The county also had three additional COVID-19 deaths. These include a Dallas man in his 60s and two Dallas men in their 70s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County healthcare workers, nursing home workers and nursing home residents are expected to have a vaccine available later this month, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,122 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths

Including 485 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/fifjpOFUve — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 3, 2020

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Tarrant County reports 10 additional deaths

Ten more residents in Tarrant County have died from COVID-19. Health officials announced Thursday that seven of the 10 people have underlying health conditions.

The victims range from patients in their 50s to 80s. Tarrant County has confirmed 865 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

The county has not released the daily case numbers or hospitalizations as of 2 p.m.

Airbnb launches anti-party initiative ahead of New Year's Eve

With less than a month until New Year's Eve, Airbnb announced a safety initiative to prevent parties in Dallas.

The company said beginning Thursday, guests without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to make one-night reservations in entire-home listings during the holiday.

Airbnb had a similar approach during Halloween, which they said was successful. In August, the company also launched a global ban on parties at Airbnbs. The policy doesn't allow more than 16 guests.