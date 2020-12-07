COVID-19 updates: As Texas surpasses 10,000 daily hospitalizations, federal funding for Dallas testing site will continue

Anyone can be tested at the site for free, regardless of where they live.

This story will be continuously updated.

Federal support for COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas and Houston has been extended through the end of July, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Services had previously been providing support for these sites, but funding was set to expire. The governor previously secured an extension in June as well, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The Ellis Davis Field House testing location at 9191 South Polk St. in Dallas was set to run out of federal support by July 14, according to officials.

Anyone can be tested at Ellis Davis Field House for free, regardless of where they live. The federal site is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities," Abbott said in the release. "There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them."

To find such a testing site, Texans can visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.

The state has continued to see new daily cases and hospitalizations reach greater heights since the beginning of June, with exponential growth in both measurements.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients statewide surpassed 10,000 cases for the first time on Friday, at 10,002, according to state data. That number went up to 10,083 on Saturday.

At the same time, the number of new daily cases has continued to increase as well, reaching a new high of 10,351 new cases reported statewide Saturday.

At least 3,112 Texans who had COVID-19 have died since tracking began in March, state data shows. More than 250,000 have now been infected with the disease.

Top updates for Sunday, July 12:

Tarrant County reports 404 new cases

County officials said another 404 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus Sunday. Four more people died in the county as well, though officials have not yet released any details on those who died.

There are currently around 694 people hospitalized with the disease in the county, more than triple the number of patients a month ago on June 12, which was around 209, according to county data.

A total of 272 people have died since tracking began in March, with 18,161 testing positive. So far, around 8,186 people have recovered.

Rockwall police chief asks for prayers after officer catches coronavirus

A Rockwall police officer is struggling with COVID-19, Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron tweeted Sunday. He asked supporters for their prayers and well-wishes, and that people wear a mask when in public.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.