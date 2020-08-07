Project Unity launches 5 COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas

Project Unity’s 'Together We Test' program will conduct testing through July 17. This comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Dallas County

Dallas-based Project Unity will be conducting COVID-19 testing at five sites throughout the city.

In a news release, the organization said it hopes to address the pressing need for testing in some of the city’s most vulnerable and hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Dallas County has surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for five days in a row.

"We continue to see wide community spread and the need for more targeted actions to keep our community safe," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Tuesday.

The walk-up testing will be available July 8 to July 17 at churches in DeSoto, Oak Cliff, Fair Park, Love Field, and Hamilton Park.

The organization says parking is available at the sites and community members are encouraged to wear face masks.

The typical time from check-in to check-out is about 20 minutes, officials say.

Project Unity says additional measures will be taken to keep those waiting in line, especially the elderly, cool, and hydrated as summer approaches.

Below is a list of the dates and times of when testing will be conducted:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8

Disciple Central Community Church

901 N Polk St #101, DeSoto, TX 75115



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9

Friendship-West Baptist

616 W Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75224

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 10

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church

5710 E R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 13

Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church

9027 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX 75209



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

Hamilton Park United Methodist Church

11881 Schroeder Rd, Dallas, TX 75243



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15

Disciple Central Community Church

901 N Polk St #101, DeSoto, TX 75115



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Friendship-West Baptist

616 W Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75224



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church

5710 E R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223

More on WFAA: