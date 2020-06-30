What you need to know about coronavirus testing changes in Dallas

A new testing site will open Wednesday at the University of Dallas.

The federally-funded coronavirus testing site at the American Airlines Center closes Tuesday, but another testing site is slated to open Wednesday.

This means that all federally-funded coronavirus testing in Dallas will be done at the drive-thru testing location at Ellis Davis Field House at 9191 South Polk St.

Last Thursday, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn sent a letter to Health and Human Services and FEMA urging continued federal support for community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Texas.

The Ellis Davis Field House location will continue to be open with extended federal support, according to officials.

Anyone can be tested at the testing center.

The City of Dallas and Dallas County have finalized an agreement with a private company to continue to provide drive-thru testing for free, officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, the University of Dallas will provide testing for Dallas and Dallas County residents only in the Lot B parking lot of its campus located at 1845 E. Northgate Drive in Irving. Patients will need to bring a form of address verification, like a library card or a utility bill, to be tested.

The address verification requirement is because of CARES Act funding for testing sites in the county, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news conference Thursday.

"CARES Act money must only be spent in the jurisdiction where the CARES Act money was sent to. And so if we don't get federal funding, you'll need to take proof on July 1 that you already live here."

The Ellis Davis location and the University of Dallas location will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This news comes as 5,913 coronavirus hospitaizations were reported in North Texas on Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals rose slightly again on Monday, from 1,261 people Sunday to 1,288 people.

The rise set a new record for the region as well, where available ICU beds have gone down to about 431, state officials said.

On Tuesday, 601 new positive coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths were reported in Dallas County.

WFAA digital reporter Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.