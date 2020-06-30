COVID-19 updates: Kaufman residents now required to wear a face covering in public spaces

State officials again reported another record high for hospitalizations Monday, rising to 5,913 people.

People over the age of 9 in Kaufman now "must wear a face covering" that covers their nose and mouth when in public spaces where they can not effectively practice physical distancing.

Businesses will also now be required to have everyone in their facilities wear face coverings in the city of Kaufman, per a new order from the mayor.

Mayor Jeff Jordan issued the second mayoral declaration on Monday, and it went into effect Tuesday.

There are several exceptions to the order. People do not need to wear a face covering:

"When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside

When driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk

When pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

While in a building or participating in an activity that requires security surveillance, screening, or identification, for example, banks

When consuming food or drink; or

When receiving a service where a face covering would impair the service."

Violations of the order will be considered "an imminent threat to public health" and those who violate it will be fined up to $1,000.

To view the entire order, click here.

Top updates for Tuesday, June 30:

Texas Workforce Commission will not require work search next month

The Texas Workforce Commission will not reinstate work search requirements next month for those currently using their unemployment benefits from the state.

The news follows Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order on Friday that closed down bars and reduced restaurant capacity to 50%, among other restrictions to roll back the state's reopening.

The requirement had been scheduled to begin again July 6 after state officials put it on pause in light of the pandemic.

Multiple cases reported at Collin County juvenile detention facility

Four juveniles and three staff members at a juvenile detention facility in Collin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The first to test positive in the facility was a detention officer when the results were received on June 25. Two other officers and the four juveniles have tested positive since then, with the juveniles being isolated separately in a different wing.

Those who may have come into close contact with any of them have identified, tested and isolated, according to officials.

Parents of all of the children at the facility have been notified, the spokesperson said, and all of the children will be tested for the disease.

The positive staff members are isolating at their homes, and the others will also be tested.

Irving aquatic facilities shut down

Irving Parks and Recreation leaders have decided to close all of the aquatic facilities in the city until further notice.

Officials said the decision is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations hit record highs again in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth region

After Sunday was the first day the state had not seen a new record number of hospitalizations, state officials again reported a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, rising to 5,913 people.

The number of COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals rose slightly again on Monday, from 1,261 people Sunday to 1,288 people. The rise set a new record for the region as well, where available ICU beds have gone down to about 431, state officials report.

The region around Houston, however, has a much smaller number of available ICU beds, about 169, with 1,767 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, the highest number of any region in the state.

Over the month of June, Tarrant County's hospitals have seen an influx of COVID-19 patients as the number of beds occupied by those with the disease have more than doubled to about 13% of total hospital patients and about 8% of total beds.

Dallas County officials said the same trend had occurred there, with the number of Dallas County residents with COVID-19 being treated in a hospital having doubled in June.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said hospitalizations there had gone up to 611 people as a record number of 572 new cases were reported.

"The numbers are of great concern," he said.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.