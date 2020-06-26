COVID-19 updates: Face mask mandate will soon go into effect in Tarrant County

As of Friday morning, two major counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have mandated face covering orders in efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A new face mask order will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday in Tarrant County. The mandate comes just one day after county officials announced a record-high number of 517 cases.

"We tried voluntary compliance, but, folks, we just weren’t seeing it. We need your help; we need you to follow these orders; we need you to mask up,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said at a Thursday morning news conference.

The order is in effect until Aug. 3, and it requires anyone entering a business or outdoor event of more than 100 people to wear a mask.

Shortly after the mandate was issued, one city said it won’t be enforcing it. The City of Colleyville released a statement on Facebook that partially reads:

“The City of Colleyville will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor provide enforcement. Questions regarding the regulation should be directed to Tarrant County.”

In addition to mask mandates issued in Dallas and Tarrant Counties, there has been a "pause" in the reopening of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the pause of further reopening phases in the state Thursday due "to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

According to Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there are 4,739 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

“At some point, we are all going to run out of room – not just my hospital – everyone’s. That’s the message that’s got to get out there. Folks have got to help us out,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer of Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Bars, rafting and tubing businesses must close under Gov. Abbott's latest order

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that requires bars and similar establishments that receive 51% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales to close at 12 p.m. Friday.

The measure also requires restaurants to reduce occupancy to 50% on Monday.

The order comes just one day after Abbott announced a pause of further reopening phases in the state due "to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

n addition to the latest restrictions, rafting, and tubing businesses in the state must close and any outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by the local government officials.

City of Garland temporarily closes Windsurf Bay Park

The City of Garland has decided to temporarily close Windsurf Bay Park due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

The announcement was made Friday morning on Twitter. City officials say law enforcement is unable to patrol large crowds at the park at all times.

A reopening date has not been released at this time.