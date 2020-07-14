COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports no new deaths for 2nd day in a row

Data shows more than 8,000 residents in Tarrant County have recovered from the disease since tracking began in March.

For the second day in a row, no new deaths related to coronavirus are being reported in Tarrant County.

During a Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning, officials confirmed at least 537 new cases will be announced later in the day.

However, officials say the number might change once it is officially reported through the health department.

Although the county has gone two days without reporting any new deaths, officials say the number of patients hospitalized has increased. There are currently 645 people in the hospital versus 626 reported on Monday.

Texas A&M to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty, and staff

Texas A&M University has announced it will offer free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty, and staff at its 11 campuses.

Each campus will have a central testing location in which people will use a mouth swab to test for the novel coronavirus, university officials said in a news release.

People will be required to register online before going to the testing site. Once they arrive, trained personnel will monitor individuals as they perform a self-administered test.

