COVID-19 updates: Texas reports its deadliest week yet

Thursday marked the deadliest day for the state during the pandemic with 105 deaths. There were 95 deaths reported Friday.

Texas surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time Friday. The new marker comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has killed more than 3,000 Texans, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Some counties are preparing for even more deaths by expanding their capacities to store bodies, per our partners at The Texas Tribune.

Texas' Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation's Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they're running out of room.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, there are more than 1,800 patients hospitalized.

Statewide hospitalizations are up 365% in a since June 10.



The 7-day avg for cases is up 393%



7-day positivity rate is up 111%



7-day average for deaths is up 184%



During an interview Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that if recent closures and face mask requirements don't lead to better results in the state's fight in the coronavirus pandemic "additional action will be required."

"If instead, we see the further explosion in the number of people testing positive, especially the hospitalizations and the deaths, additional action will be required," Abbott said. "... If people will adopt that practice [of wearing a mask], there’s no need to lock down the state once again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.