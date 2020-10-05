Live COVID-19 updates: Another person linked to Rockwall County nursing home has died, officials say

At least four of the people who have died in the county were residents of this facility.

A fifth person connected to the Broadmoor Medical Lodge has died, Rockwall County officials said Sunday.

All five people who have died in the county so far from the disease have been tied to the outbreak at the medical facility. At least four of the victims were residents at the facility.

A total of 52 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Broadmoor. Thirty-two residents have been sickened by the disease, along with 20 staff members. Eleven residents and 14 staff members have recovered so far, county officials said.

The county has now had at least 116 cases reported.

Another inmate at a federal prison in Fort Worth has died

Guadalupe Ramos, a 56-year-old inmate at the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, died on Sunday from COVID-19. Federal officials with the Bureau of Prisons said he had previously had long-term, pre-existing underlying conditions that made him more vulnerable to the disease.

Ramos had tested positive for the disease on April 23 and "was seen by FMC Fort Worth Health Services staff for abdominal pain and shortness of breath" on April 24, according to a news release. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and had been on a ventilator since April 28.

He was serving a sentence of 17.5 years for conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, officials said. He had been in custody at FMC Fort Worth since September 2017.

At least four other people have died while in custody at that prison, according to federal officials. The facility has the third-highest number of cases reported at a federal prison in the U.S. at 618 active cases among its 1,463 inmates. Four inmates have recovered so far.

Dallas testing sites closed for Mother's Day

Both of the Dallas community drive-thru testing sites will be closed on Sunday for Mother's Day, officials said.

The testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

