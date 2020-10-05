'Count your blessings': Moms, businesses gear up for an unusual Mother’s Day

The COVID-19 outbreak isn't stopping moms from making the most of their special day.

DALLAS — Being a mom isn’t easy. Being a mom during a global pandemic is even more challenging.

Just ask Monica Reyes, mother of two.

“It’s been really tough," Reyes said, trying to relax the day before Mother's Day at Reverchon Park.

Reyes kept her distance from others while keeping an eye on her youngest daughter, who is 5 years old.

"I’m constantly just following her around with hand sanitizer,” Reyes said.

Any other Mother's Day would be a time to relax by going to church then a restaurant with the family, but this year is different.

“It’s scary times and I really don’t want to take her anywhere,” said.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Reyes to think outside the box. Her family is planning to take a roadtrip to a drive-through safari in Central Texas.

“We don’t have to get out of the car, we’ll feed the animals and that will be something really great,” Reyes said.

She’s not the only one getting creative.

Like most restaurants, Musume in downtown Dallas is dealing with strict regulations and limited seating capacity. Despite the circumstances, workers whipped up a Mother's Day sushi special, complete with dessert, and a gift bag with hand sanitizer and a bottle of sake.

Owner Josh Babb took WFAA on a tour of the kitchen and dining room via FaceTime. All of the workers were wearing masks, and tables were kept apart.

Moms will be able to eat the meal inside or the staff will bring the food out to their cars.

“This is an opportunity for them to eat well and also have a night where they can come out and feel safe,” Babb said.

Safety and creativity are especially important this Mother's Day, as restaurants adapt to COVID-19. Activities are also limited with playgrounds and most movie theaters closed. Some salons are open but others are not.

As for sporty moms, there’s no baseball or basketball this spring.

No matter where and how you celebrate, Reyes encourages moms to make the most of their special day.

“Count your blessings and just be very patient,” Reyes said. “Try not to feel guilty because we’re not doing it all like we normally do.”