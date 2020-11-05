Live COVID-19 updates: More than 275 inmates at the Dallas County jail have tested positive

A total of at least 335 people have been infected so far, officials said.

Hundreds of people connected to the Dallas County jail have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

A total of at least 335 people have been infected, officials said.

There are currently 233 active cases among inmates, while 48 have recovered from the disease.

Fifty-four jail staff have also tested positive. Nine of them have recovered so far.

The numbers mirror a similarly large outbreak at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison, where 628 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least five have died since the pandemic began.

Top updates for Monday, May 11:

When it comes to hunger, we are not meeting the need in North Texas, despite the creative best efforts of local organizations.

Tesla in Texas: The company could soon make the move to the state, and local leaders want that move to be to Dallas.

Vice President Mike Pence does not plan to continue self-isolating but will keep his distance from others on Monday as he gets back to work at the White House. The news comes after his press secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Testing in Ellis, Hood counties

Free COVID-19 testing will be done in Ellis County on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waxahachie Sports Complex, county officials said.

Free testing will also take place in Granbury on Monday, Hood County officials said, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Emergency Operation Center on Deputy Larry Miller Drive.

To be tested, patients must have one or more of the below symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

To get tested in either county, patients must sign up for an appointment beforehand by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

Small business fund applications due

Applications for a piece of Dallas' small business continuity fund are due Monday night at 11:59 p.m. The program is one of two such relief efforts the city launched last week to help residents.

The other was a mortgage and rental assistance program that closed its application just one day after it launched.

Dallas business owners can apply for up to $10,000 in grants and up to $50,000 in low-cost loans from the continuity fund. To be eligible, they must be able to prove they were in operation for at least six months before the pandemic hit Dallas and then saw at least a 25% reduction in revenue due to COVID-19.

$2.5 million is available for the grants and $2.5 million for the loans. Businesses will be selected using a lottery system.

Applicants also must either be low- to moderate-income microbusiness owners or businesses where a majority of the employees were low- to moderate-income workers.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.