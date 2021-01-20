COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds nearly 3,500 new cases

Local health officials also reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from people in their 50s to their 90s.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Dallas County health officials announced 3,469 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the second-highest daily total the county has ever reported.

This brings the total count to 212,188 cases since tracking began in March. This the second-most in the state, behind Harris County.

Local health officials also reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from people in their 50s to their 90s.

There have now been 1,917 confirmed deaths since the first reported death in March.

Nearly 15,000 people were vaccinated last week at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. He says the county has about 3,000 doses left for this week.

There are currently 1,187 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals. This is 27 more than the previous day.

The record-high happened on Jan. 11 when there were 1,226 hospitalizations in the county.

Dallas County has had more than 1,000 patients with COVID-19 every day since Jan. 2.

Tarrant County reports 23 new deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 23 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, ranging in age from people in their 50s to their 90s.

Tarrant County now has 1,927 confirmed deaths since the first reported death in March.

Health officials also added 2,074 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 199,521 total cases since tracking began in March.

There are currently 1,429 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County hospitals. This makes up 28% of the county's total hospital bed capacity.

Tarrant County Public Health and the Arlington Fire Department hub locations have given 47,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through Tuesday.

Collin County has 530 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Collin County had 353 new cases of COVID-19, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

There have now been 56,499 total cases since tracking began in March.

Collin County health officials said there are currently 530 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday.

Since Dec. 28, Collin County hospitals have had more than 500 hospitalizations every day. The record happened on Jan. 4 when there were 575 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Denton County adds 861 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 861 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the total count to 48,196 since tracking began in March.

Excluding data dumps and reports that included multiple days, this is the second-most cases added in a single day for Denton County.

The record happened on Dec. 11 when county officials reported 885 cases.

Health officials announced eight new COVID-19 deaths. These include:

Two women over 80 from Lake Village Nursing and Rehab in Lewisville

A man over 80 from The Oaks at Flower Mound

A man over 80 from The Colony

A man in his 70s from Carrollton

A woman over 80 from Hollymead in Flower Mound

A man in his 60s from Argyle

A man over 80 from Prairie Estates in Frisco

There are currently 196 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.