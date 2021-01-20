State warns Dallas County about ZIP code prioritization plan for vaccine, says it could stop getting doses

The state health department also said that Dallas County could be removed as a vaccine hub.

The state health department is warning Dallas County that if it keeps its vaccine distribution plan of prioritizing residents of certain ZIP codes, they may not receive any more doses. That plan is set to go into effect in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Commissioners Court agreed to prioritize vaccinating residents of ZIP codes in groups 1A and 1B after it was found that more residents in wealthier neighborhoods got the vaccine at the Fair Park hub last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas County received a letter from the state health department saying that putting this move in place could jeopardize any future vaccine doses from getting to the county. The state also said that they could remove Dallas County as one of its vaccine hubs.

Shortly after the letter was sent, the Dallas County Commissioners Court scheduled an emergency session for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This week, the county is prioritizing people 75 years and older, and next week it is prioritizing 75 years and older, along with people from 65 to 74 who have pre-existing conditions.

“While we ask hub providers to ensure vaccine reaches the hardest-hit areas and populations, solely vaccinating people who live in those areas is not in line with the agreement to be a hub provider,” said the letter from Texas Department of State Health Services Associate Commissioner Imelda Garcia.

Starting Monday Feb. 1, the Dallas County method approved Tuesday would give vaccine prioritization to 11 ZIP codes identified in county data as most affected by COVID-19: 75228, 75210, 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75227, 75149, 75150, 75241, and 75243.

County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote a letter to the commissioner of health Dr. John Hellerstedt on Wednesday, notifying him of the order that was voted on.

In the letter, Jenkins said there are already vaccine sign-ups from 26,791 people in the 1B group who are from those ZIP codes.

“This is a departure from our practice of using DSHS guidance to prioritize the most vulnerable in our community in an equitable way,” Jenkins wrote.

The state responded, “After reviewing his letter, the action to limit distribution of vaccine is not acceptable to DSHS.”

The state said that vaccine allocations are based on compliance with their requirements for all hubs and if Dallas County is unable to meet those expectations, the state will reduce the weekly vaccine allocation to Dallas County Health and Human Services and no longer consider it a hub provider.

Removing the order would have to take place during an emergency commissioners court meeting, or at the next scheduled meeting, which is Feb. 2.

The state said they must load vaccine orders by Thursday, Jan. 21 and said Dallas County must let them know by 8 a.m. Thursday how they wish to proceed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no emergency meeting had been announced.

Even after the vote Tuesday, Jenkins was unsure whether the vote was legal. The vaccine hub was intended to serve surrounding counties as well.

"I’m sure we’ll hear from the state of Texas and every suburban city in Dallas County as well as parts of the city not in those 10 ZIP codes," Jenkins said. "Getting it to the people who are most likely to end up in ICU should be our goal right now."