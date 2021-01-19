Gov. Abbott to host COVID-19 roundtable in Houston as Tarrant County hub site out of vaccine doses

The governor had just visited the vaccine site in Arlington last week to show it as an example for the rest of the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to visit Houston to host a roundtable and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott will speak with healthcare professionals around 12:15 p.m. at Houston Methodist Research Institute, during which time he will discuss legislative healthcare priorities for the state and then later hold a news conference about the vaccine.

The event comes at the same time that the vaccine hub the governor had just visited a week ago is now out of doses. The site has not yet been resupplied with additional vaccine, according to local officials.

The Arlington Fire Department posted the update on Monday night to Facebook. As a result, no vaccines will be given out at the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center on Tuesday.

Officials said they would begin to administer doses again as soon as they received them.

Abbott had been at the site last week to tout it as an example of what other hub sites should look like across the state as the vaccine roll-out continues.

The hubs are able to provide thousands of immunizations each day. Abbott had lauded the process that’s been set up in Arlington, saying officials planned to replicate it across the state.

Last week, state officials said supply was limiting their ability to vaccinate, not capability to administer doses.

Texans can register with any site in the state to receive the vaccine, and others do have doses currently available.

Abbott had said last week that the state expects to receive around 310,000 first doses each week in January, plus between 320,000 and 500,000 second doses.

Tarrant County was supposed to have received nearly 30,000 doses this week.

Texas has released its vaccine allocations for the next week. 333,650 total first doses.

There are 79 hubs this week, up from 28 last week.



First doses:

Dallas: 36,925

Tarrant: 29,525

Collin: 6,975

Denton: 6,100



Here’s the link to the list: https://t.co/uAG75Mv2Hq

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 16, 2021

Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, as well as local healthcare officials.