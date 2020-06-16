Access to free COVID-19 testing sites expanding across Dallas County

Several churches and a local college are among new sites for walk-up COVID-19 testing.

DALLAS — More walk-up COVID-19 testing sites opening across Dallas County.

A large group of volunteers greeted residents as they filed into the parking lot of Hamilton Park United Methodist Church on Tuesday. The church is among a group of religious centers partnering with Project Unity for the Together We Test initiative.

“The numbers stay high in the COVID rate,” said Rev. Sheron Patterson.

There is a big push across faith and community groups to encourage all residents, especially those vulnerable neighbors in certain communities or with pre-existing health conditions.

”We are filled with seniors citizens, Latinos, African Americans, low income.” Rev. Patterson explained. “This is us.”

The walk-up COVID-19 testing site is a partnership between Project Unity, Catalyst Health Network and Clinical Pathology Labs. They're opening free COVID-19 and antibody testing sites at churches across Dallas County, including Hamilton Park United Methodist, Friendship West Baptist, St. Luke Community United Methodist, and Disciples Central Community Church in DeSoto.

“With the numbers going up and up in Dallas County, we’ve got to bring them down by using knowledge,” Patterson said.

The testing process is rather simple. It only takes a few minutes.

Paul Quinn College is another location that is opening free COVID-19 testing this week. The College just launched its “Safe For My City” COVID-19 campaign. The staff’s inviting the community to come to campus for free testing, a free mask, and free boxes of food.

”We thought it would be responsible not only to provide the testing that people need in order to know where they are, and how to get the proper treatments. We also thought it would be important to provide necessary food,” explained Maurice West, Manager of Corporate External Affairs for Paul Quinn College.

The COVID-19 testing launches at the college Thursday, June 18, 2020. It will then be available every Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“COVID-19 is real,” Rev. Patterson explained. “It is real! You can’t see it, but it’s real.”

Project Unity is posting the walk-up testing schedules for its partner church locations online at https://www.projectunity.net/together-we-test.