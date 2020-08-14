4 on-campus staff members in North Texas school districts test positive for COVID-19

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD confirmed that three teachers at the Child Development Academy tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Three teachers from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and a staff member from Granbury ISD have tested positive for the COVID-19, according to district officials.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD confirmed three teachers at Child Development Academy tested positive.

District leaders say they abiding by CDC's recommendations and requiring these teachers to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Parents who have children attending the Child Development Academy have been notified, and all staff members at the facility have been informed, officials said.

Due to recommendations from the Dallas County Health Department, the academy's building will be closed until further notice and undergo an in-depth cleaning and disinfection process.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students start school Monday and are attending online-only classes until Sept. 8, when they can then attend in-person or remain online.

Granbury ISD also reported a Granbury Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Students in the district started school in Wednesday, both in-person and online.

The staff member was on the middle school's campus Friday. He or she was wearing a face covering but some students and staff may have been indirectly exposed, according to district officials.

Attendance at Granbury Middle School will continue as planned, officials said.

Three staff members from Burleson ISD have also received positive test results, but none have been on campus or at work, officials said.