DALLAS — A student at Bishop Lynch High School has died from the flu, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas has confirmed.

Reese Termulo died on Friday. She was a junior at the school and a member of the Bishop Lynch Brigade dance team, spokesperson Annette Taylor says.

Extra counselors were on campus at Bishop Lynch High School on Monday to provide support for students and staff.

A spokesperson for the Dallas County Health and Human Services said Monday they could not confirm the girl's death was flu-related.

A prayer service was held Saturday morning for family and students.

Funeral services are unknown at this time.

More on WFAA: