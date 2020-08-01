DALLAS — A fifth flu-related death has been confirmed in Dallas County, officials say.

The latest victim is an 85-year-old adult from Cedar Hill, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Health officials say there’s been an increase in flu activity during the 2019-2020 season.

"While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine," Dr. Philip Huang said.

Doctors are urging patients who have chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease in order to decrease their risk of contracting a severe flu illness.

DCCHS is offering free immunizations for children and adults from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church located at 1324 Pleasant Drive in Dallas.

