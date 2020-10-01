An 82-year-old Dallas County resident has died from the flu, becoming the county’s sixth flu-related death this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The patient was a resident of Dallas, but no other information has been given due to medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons.

Health officials say there’s still time to get your flu shot.

“We have seen an early increase in flu activity in Dallas this season. While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine", said Dallas County health director Dr. Philip Huang in a written statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone older than 6 months get a yearly flu vaccine.

Flu vaccines for adults and children are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at DCHHS, 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway.

DCCHS will also provide free flu immunizations:

10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday at St. Augustine Cristo Rey Church in Dallas

10 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 at Eastfield Community College in Mesquite

9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church

