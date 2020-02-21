DALLAS — A popular Dallas restaurant has shut its doors.

Hattie’s, an Oak Cliff institution, suddenly closed this week.

“We were shocked,” said Katie Sensing Schilthuis, owner of Mosaic Makers Collectives.

Signs posted on the door say closed until further notice.

"Hatties has been a stable in the neighborhood for over 20 years,” said Schilthuis.

It's one of several popular restaurants in the Bishop Arts District to shut down in recent months, including Bolsa and Tillman's.

"It is a little concerning of course, because we don't like to hear about local businesses that did not work out,” said T.J. Gonzales, local business owner.

No one knows for sure why Hattie's closed, although The Dallas Morning News reported there were reports of the owner having trouble paying vendors.

WFAA asked other business owners in the area if they think some places are being priced out of Bishop Arts District as it gets gentrified.

"I see parts are going up in rent around Bishop Arts as a whole, but I think that comes and goes with every business in every neighborhood,” said Schilthuis

While some popular restaurants and businesses have closed, others have popped in their places.

Some places like Mosaic Makers Collective are actually growing and expanding. Both focus on selling local goods made by women or people of color.

“The area is growing, a lot of young entrepreneurs are moving into the area,” said Gonzales.

The big question is, can the mom and pop businesses survive as Bishop Arts continues to grow and leasing prices increase?

More on WFAA: