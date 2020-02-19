Blue Apron is shuttering its site in Arlington, affecting 240 employees, according to a company spokesperson.

The company, which provides ready-to-cook meals, is closing the site and consolidating operations into locations in California and New Jersey, the company said. The employees at the Arlington fulfillment center have been given a 60-day notice, the spokesperson said.

“We've always said that continuing to optimize our operations and maintain fiscal discipline are ongoing priorities as we pursue our growth strategy,” the spokesperson said. “Given advancements in sourcing, production and logistics, we believe this next step –– the complete consolidation of volume into Linden and Richmond enables us to more efficiently continue to serve our existing national footprint.”

The company, which is based in New York, said it will continue to operate in Texas with members of its customer experience, engineering, operations, finance and product teams remaining based in the state. Blue Apron plans to have a small office in the Dallas area for the national roles that were based in Arlington, the spokesperson said. It also has a locale in Austin.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is offering support that includes hosting job fairs and workshops, the spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our Arlington … employees for their tremendous work over the years,” the spokesperson said. “Supporting our employees through this transition is our top priority. Our recruiting and human resources teams are committed to offering job placement services.”

The move comes after the company said about a year ago it was cutting over 200 employees at the Arlington site, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Blue Apron is under pressure as sales slide and the number of customers erode. The company’s stock has fallen by more than 80 percent in the last year.

On Tuesday, it said it is evaluating strategic alternatives that include the sale of the company. Its market valuation is at less than $50 million.

