Schools in Tarrant County will be required to be online-only until Sept. 28, Fort Worth ISD says

Tarrant County Public Health officials planned to make the announcement at noon Tuesday.

All schools in Tarrant County will have to hold online-only classes until Sept. 28, according to an email sent to Fort Worth ISD employees.

The county health department will require all schools to keep their doors shut to students through the first three weeks of September.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD also received word that the start of school would be delayed, WFAA learned.

Fort Worth ISD just released its plan for the return to school buildings on Monday. The plan had asked parents to decide by Aug. 3 if they would send their children to school in-person or keep classes online for an Aug. 17 start date.

That deadline now appears to be null and void.

In the email sent to Fort Worth ISD employees, Superintendent Kent Scribner said he had been "in regular communication with Tarrant County Public Health Department leadership over the past week."

Tarrant County's decision follows a similar order from Dallas County that will require schools to be online-only through Labor Day.