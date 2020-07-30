Parents look to form small groups of students to supervise visual learning this fall

Be it run by a teacher-for-hire or just virtual district learning supervised by an adult, working parents are looking for solutions.

FRISCO, Texas — When you're a proud mother like Chloe McGlover, you can't help but brag about your son.

"I have an 11-year-old genius," she said via Zoom.

He’ll be starting sixth grade at Frisco’s Scoggins Middle School, but not physically at the school.

"I still chose online even though I have no idea how we’re going to do it," said McGlover of her choice on how her son will start learning this fall.

McGlover is a single mom who’s got a busy schedule as a massage therapist. So how is she supposed to work and make sure her son is dialed into class and doing what’s required?

"Because I own my own business I could probably block off one or two days," she said, about supervising her son. "I can’t block off a whole week."

She, like so many parents, are finding their own ‘outside of school’ solutions. McGlover’s started talking to families and pitching a very small group of kids being together with parental supervision as they do their school's virtual learning.

"If they need a little assistance at least I’m there or whichever parent is there, and then my son’s not there by himself," she said.

"We’re supportive of anyone who supports student learning," said Carly Campbell.

Campbell is a former teacher and part of the College Football Playoff Foundation, supporting educators across the country.

"A lot of teachers are aware of the fact that there’s those gaps," said Campbell. "If two parents are still working and the kids don’t have that support at home, they’re going to continue to provide as many resources as they can."

She thinks a small group could provide even more support during this time where everything feels different.

"Little learning communities where they can bounce ideas off of each other, you can do partner activities versus just an isolated learning model, it just fosters learning," Campbell said.

That is the kind of experience McGlover wants for her little genius, and a small group may be the way she can work and still make it happen.

"You want to make, of course, the best choice for your child first," McGlover said.