DeSoto ISD school board accepts superintendent's resignation

DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto Independent School District Superintendent D'Andre Weaver submitted his resignation, and the school board voted unanimously to accept it during a board meeting Monday night.

The district aims to hire an interim leader by Dec. 13. The long-term candidate search will begin in January.

It remained unclear why Weaver resigned. He initially submitted his resignation last year, though the school board voted to keep him in the position and he decided to stay.

The school board trustees this week said they wanted parents to know they are making this decision with the community and will be holding future meetings for input.

"As a board, we are intent on getting back to work so that we can shift the focus from adult issues back to what really matters, and that is our students," said Board President DeAndrea Fleming.

The district will not hire a firm for the new superintendent search and plans to use their internal team.

In September 2020, Weaver resigned from the district but said he didn't want to resign and that the board "railroaded" him to do so. Then a few days later, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rescind his resignation in an emergency meeting.

That came on the heels of a Texas Education Agency audit of DeSoto ISD's finances released during August 2020.

A TEA audit of the district's finances released last month showed the district mismanaged finances. The audit accuses district leaders of fraud, waste, and abuse in instances that occurred before Weaver was hired in 2018 under Superintendent David Harris.

The mismanagement led to a $21.6 million budget shortfall for the district.