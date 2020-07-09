DeSoto ISD board of trustees votes to rescind D'Andre Weaver's resignation

The board also voted to rescind the appointment of acting superintendent Don Hooper.

DALLAS — The DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to rescind the voluntary resignation of D'Andre Weaver in an emergency meeting Sunday. This comes one week after the board voted to accept Weaver's resignation following a Texas Education Agency audit of the district's finances from before Weaver's hiring.

The board also voted to rescind the appointment of acting superintendent Don Hooper. Hooper also submitted his letter of resignation at today's meeting.

Hooper's appointment came under fire last week after some of his racist and transphobic Facebook posts surfaced.

A TEA audit of the district's finances released last month showed the district mismanaged finances. The audit accuses district leaders of fraud, waste, and abuse in instances that occurred before Weaver was hired in 2018 under Superintendent David Harris.

The mismanagement led to a $21.6 million budget shortfall for the district.

But because of the audit, TEA recommended DeSoto ISD be placed under the control of a state-appointed conservator. Hooper was selected for the role to help with financial operations.

Weaver said in a statement last Thursday that he never intended to resign.

One part of his statement reads:

“This letter is to inform you that I do not intend to resign from my position as Superintendent of the DeSoto ISD. I never wanted to resign, never intended to resign and would not have resigned but for the railroading of the Board and its attorney and the illegal actions taken during a bogus emergency meeting held on Sunday, August 30, 2020.”