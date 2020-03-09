Former Desoto ISD superintendent says he ‘never wanted to resign’ in letter to school board

And on Wednesday, the TEA announced its former deputy commissioner, AJ Crabill, had been appointed state conservator to oversee DeSoto ISD.

DESOTO, Texas — A rocky week for Desoto ISD continues, as the now-former superintendent claims he was forced to resign his position a letter to the Board of Trustees.

Through several tips and investigations, WFAA was able to obtain a portion of a letter that former Superintendent D’Andre Weaver submitted to the Desoto ISD Board of Trustees this week.

The letter says that Weaver “never intended to resign,” despite the board voting to accept his voluntary resignation on Sunday.

One part of the letter reads:

“This letter is to inform you that I do not intend to resign from my position as Superintendent of the DeSoto ISD. I never wanted to resign, never intended to resign and would not have resigned but for the railroading of the Board and its attorney and the illegal actions taken during a bogus emergency meeting held on Sunday, August 30, 2020.”

Weaver’s letter goes on to say that he wants to “serve, to lead, and to fulfill my mission and that his “heart and soul” are in the job of superintendent and with the district.

Following Sunday’s vote, the board named Don Hooper the district’s acting superintendent. Since Sunday, Hooper has come under fire for social posts.

A Facebook page that matched Hooper's likeness showed politically-charged posts coupled with racially-charged posts. The page shared posts about kneeling for social justice, Colin Kaepernick and "All Lives Matter." Hooper has since apologized for the posts.

“We’re tired of the hurt. Apologies just don’t help that. We’re going to deal with the problem of who is causing the hurt,” said parent Abe Cooper, Jr.

Some community members and trustees have called for the district to name a new interim superintendent in light of Hooper’s posts, and a protest is planned for Thursday evening outside the district’s administration building.

These latest developments in Desoto come following a Texas Education Agency audit of the district’s finances. The audit found that the district mismanaged its finances and accused the district of fraud, waste and abuse in instances that occurred before 2018 -- prior to Weaver's hiring.

On Wednesday, the TEA announced its former Deputy Commissioner, AJ Crabill, was appointed as the state conservator who will oversee DeSoto ISD.

Crabill’s duties will include working with the district to identify issues that lead to non-compliance, directing the Board of Trustees regarding personnel actions, and ensuring the Board conducts hearings to notify the public of its insufficient performance and improvements expected by TEA.

The TEA has also launched a Special Accreditation Investigation into the district’s recent meetings.

Attorney Thelma Clardy is a longtime DeSoto resident and has grandchildren in the district.

“I’ve written a letter to the Board, myself. I sent it to all of the Board members, asking them for a community town hall meeting, because it’s time we stop these shenanigans," she said.

A spokesperson for DeSoto ISD said the Board of Trustees is in the process of discussing a response and possible action in regards to Weaver’s resignation and Hooper's appointment.