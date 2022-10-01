Here are the number of COVID cases at D-FW's largest districts

Districts are dealing with a spike in COVID cases as students return from the holidays; data show cases have increased in comparison to about a month ago.

DALLAS — Districts in North Texas are dealing with an increase in COVID cases following the holiday break.

Numbers show COVID cases have increased in comparison to cases in the second week of December.

For example, Richardson ISD reported 913 active student cases on Friday. For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 24 new student cases, according to the state health department.

And further comparison shows active cases rose from 49 total cases on Dec. 7 to 1,089 on Jan. 6 in Richardson ISD, a more than 2,100% increase, according to the district.

Richardson ISD is now temporarily requiring masks for three weeks as they deal with an influx of cases. Students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

North Texas hospitals are also managing a high number of pediatric and adult patients in the region, as well as a record-breaking number of cases.

New: Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations has passed 10,000 for the first time since Sept 23.



Now 10,417 Texans hospitalized for COVID, up 234% from one month ago.



2,001 in ICU, up 107% from one month ago.



33% of ICU patients in DFW have COVID.

It's 68% in the panhandle.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/ulyrNsnoqT — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 10, 2022

Some districts are having a hard time finding substitute teachers or are dealing with a lack of bus drivers.

Here's a look at case data for the largest districts in North Texas.

Fort Worth ISD

According to the district's dashboard on Monday:

Active student cases: 779

Active staff cases: 488

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 4,091

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 75,914

According to the district's COVID case dashboard, there were 72 students who were either considered an exposure or in quarantine so far for the week of Jan. 10.

The state health department did not share the district's data for the week of Dec. 12.

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD reported 343 new cases on Friday, Jan. 7, and there were 1,054 new cases for the week.

According to the district dashboard, there have been 5,246 total cases in the district so far this year, which includes 3,185 student cases.

Total enrollment as of Sept. 2021: 134,360

The state health department did not share the district's data for the week of Dec. 12.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD's seven-day rolling average is 89 cases. The district returned to class on Jan. 4.

According to the district's dashboard on Friday:

New student cases: 48

New staff cases: 9

There were 390 student cases and 77 staff cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 54 new student cases and six new staff cases reported to the state health department.

District cumulative total for the school year:

Total student cases: 3,224

Total staff cases: 595

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 64,027

Each Monday, the district updates its dashboard with data.

Arlington ISD

On Monday morning, Arlington ISD's dashboard showed 144 active student cases and 37 active staff cases, according to the district's dashboard.

For the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 7, there were 565 student and 320 staff cases reported.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 43 new student cases and 14 new staff cases reported to the state health department.

District cumulative total for the school year:

Total student cases: 3,874

Total staff cases: 943

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 56,950

Garland ISD

Garland ISD returns to class on Monday.

Active cases, according to Friday's data:

New student cases: 58

New staff cases: 128

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 39 new student cases and 11 new staff cases reported to the state health department.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 53,591

Total staff cases: 7,203

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 54,062

Plano ISD

Plano ISD reported 907 active student cases and 242 active staff cases, according to the district dashboard. It was last updated Friday afternoon. Students returned to class on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 45 new student cases and 13 new staff cases reported to the state health department.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 2,524

Total staff cases: 508

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 49,896

Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD reported 267 active student cases and 139 active staff cases, according to the district dashboard, last updated on Thursday.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 46 new student cases and five new staff cases reported to the state health department.

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 49,347

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD reported 913 active student cases and 278 active staff cases, according to the district dashboard, last updated on Friday. Students returned to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 24 new student cases and eight new staff cases reported to the state health department.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 37,272

Total staff cases: 7,282

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 37,863

Keller ISD

The district's COVID dashboard said on Monday there were 833 active student cases and 314 active staff cases. Students returned to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

For the week ending on Dec. 12, there were 21 new student cases and three new staff cases reported to the state health department.

Total enrollment as of September 2021: 35,038