New testing sites will be opening up across Dallas County on Monday

The effects of the latest COVID surge are being seen at testing sites, school districts and hospitals across North Texas.

DALLAS — Across North Texas, and the country, the number of COVID cases are at an all-time high.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, some schools are now requiring students to wear masks in classrooms again.

Other school districts are having a hard time getting supplies in for testing.

The latest surge after the holidays are filling up hospitals across North Texas, and help is on the way.

“Our hospital system is under a lot of stress,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

This week, additional staffing will arrive to relieve some of the stress hospitals are feeling.

The DFW Hospital Council released its numbers, saying more than 3,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

And, overnight the number increased by 99.

“A lot of unvaccinated people, and high risk people that have not gotten boosted, and they’re really filling up the hospitals,” said Dr. Jha.

With the rising number of cases and testing sites overrun, Dallas County health officials say they’re opening up four new testing sites across the county starting on Monday.

Live in Dallas? Have a hard time getting a COVID test done?



4 new sites are opening up this week:

⚫️Dallas College North Lake Campus

⚫️Trinity View Park

⚫️Thurgood Marshall Rec Center

⚫️Fair Park@wfaa @DCHHS — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) January 10, 2022

Over at Friendship-West Baptist church on Sunday morning, dozens lined up to get tested and vaccinated.

“I expect this virus to peak in the next few weeks,” said Dr. Jha.

Starting on Monday, Richardson ISD will require students to wear a mask in classrooms to try to combat the number of rising cases.

“To keep their mask up, always,” said Zara Siddiqui, a second grader at Richardson ISD.

For 8-year-old Siddiqui, her mom is constantly having conversations with her about COVID and wearing a mask.

“Social distancing is more important. I tell them not to share any foods, and keep at a distance,” said Amber Siddiqui, a Richardson ISD parent.

With all the safety precautions, Siddiqui says she’s all about keeping kids in school.

“Friendship is a good thing, social activities is more important,” said Siddiqui.