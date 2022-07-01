Garland, Plano ISDs report significant bus delays Monday morning

Garland ISD said multiple buses will be delayed due to several absences

Two major school districts reported delays on their bus routes Monday morning.

Garland ISD said multiple buses will be delayed due to several absences. One bus route, Bus 804 Brandenburg/Vial, is running approximately 30-45 minutes behind regular schedule, the transportation department tweeted. A route for South Garland High School was running about 90 minutes behind.

Plano ISD said that several bus routes are experiencing significant delays. The district told parents that if they have a child riding the bus, they should consider driving them to school today. It's unclear what is causing the delays.

Absences have also affected the Rio Vista ISD this week. The district will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a lack of staffing caused by COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

Last week, other North Texas school districts were seeing a shortage of substitute teachers as COVID-19 cases surged since students and staff returned to classes following holiday break.