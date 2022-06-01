COVID headlines: Richardson Walmart closed, new COVID projections, more test sites coming to Dallas

Case numbers are the highest since the end of September 2021, according to the D-FW Hospital Council.

FORT WORTH, Texas — John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth will soon receive some additional staff support as they deal with an influx of patients.

On Friday there were 13 additional COVID patients, reaching a total of 183, according to data. JPS Health Network tweeted that within the next week, there will be 49 additional traveling healthcare workers to help care for patients.

Multiple counties in North Texas are in the state health department's Trauma Service Area E. There are 2,746 COVID patients. Of those, 127 are pediatric patients. For adult patients, 498 are in ICU beds, and 2,121 are in general hospital beds.

President and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council W. Stephen Love says that adult COVID patients account for 32.4% of adult ICU patients.

"It is obvious we are surging from Omicron as our numbers are the highest since the end of September 2021," Love said Thursday.

Love says that he’s anticipating approximately 1,000 state-supplied traveling nurses to arrive in North Texas over the next few days to help with staffing at local hospitals.

"We recommend people wear masks, stay out of large crowds and gatherings. If unvaccinated, please get vaccinated as the omicron variant is very contagious and is causing this serious surge in North Texas," Love said.

COVID projections

UT Southwestern released its COVID forecasting on Wednesday, reporting that, locally, the omicron variant is now by far the dominant variant and represents more than 95% of sequenced cases.

"Hospitalizations in Dallas and Tarrant Counties are projected to continue to increase rapidly in near term and will likely exceed previous peaks by the end of January," UT Southwestern said.

Local transmission of COVID may increase further with the recent holiday gatherings, UT Southwestern added.

The positivity rates statewide "are currently at their highest recorded level since the pandemic began and are still increasing," UT Southwestern said. "This means that the true number of cases is far higher than recorded case counts."

Richardson Walmart closed

Walmart announced that they will temporarily close the Richardson store at 1501 Buckingham Rd. beginning at 2 p.m. Friday to allow third-party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The closure will also allow extra time for associates to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve customers, the store said.

The Richardson Walmart will be closed through Jan. 8 and will reopen Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 a.m.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," Walmart said in a statement. "We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

Dallas County to open 4 additional COVID testing sites

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced on Friday that early next week, they expect to open four additional drive-thru testing sites. In addition to COVID tests, flu tests will be available at some locations.

“To help keep our community safe during this winter COVID surge, it is vital that people get tested, continue to wear a mask, and get their vaccine and booster,” said Dr. Philip Huang, the director for the DCHHS.

According to the CDC, anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

Testing Locations:

Dallas College North Lake Campus

5001 N. McArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75038 Start date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU





Trinity View Park

2221 E. State Hwy. 356, Irving, TX 75060

Start Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Monday – Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

Test Available: PCR COVID

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center

5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232

Start date: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

Fair Park – Lot 13

3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

Start date: Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022

Sunday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

DCHHS is working to open additional testing sites throughout Dallas County. More information will be available once the sites are ready to operate.

Texas Faculty Association urges colleges, universities delay re-openings

The Texas Faculty Association (TFA) is urging all colleges and universities in Texas to delay reopening their campuses as the state deals with a surge in COVID cases.

“Spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant, Texas is experiencing record numbers of COVID infections,” TFA Vice President Cary Wintz said in a statement. “For the safety of university and college employees, their students and their families, we urge all higher education institutions to limit classes to virtual instruction until we are through this immediate crisis.”

He also urged employees and students to get fully vaccinated, including boosters and to wear masks.

“Many higher education employees and students have underlying health conditions that put their health and lives at extra risk,” he said in a statement.

UT Dallas and UT Arlington make changes for classes

Some students at UT Dallas will have classes online starting Jan. 18, when the semester begins.