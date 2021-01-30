Woman killed, man injured in crash caused by street racers, Dallas police say

Authorities said two men were racing Friday evening when one of the vehicles struck the victim's van, causing it to roll over.

A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash caused by two suspects who were street racing, according to Dallas police.

Officials said a 70-year-old man was driving a van while a woman was sitting in the passenger seat when their vehicle was struck Friday near the 8700 block of Lake June Road.

Investigators said 27-year-old Reginal Manning and 29-year-old Leedarion Lucas were both racing eastbound on Lake June Road at the time. Lucas struck the van which caused it to roll over, according to police.

The driver of the van and the woman in the passenger seat were transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, officials have not released her name.

Police said the driver of the van is in critical condition. Lucas was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both Lucas and Manning were arrested and booked into jail on charges of racing causing death and racing causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.