2 arrested in connection with death of 60-year-old Dallas man, police say

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 60-year-old man earlier this month, Dallas police said.

Officials said the victim, Willie Jorden, was physically assaulted on Jan. 18 at the 4100 block of Colonial Avenue. He was transported to the hospital after the incident. Officials said Jorden died from his injuries on Jan. 22.

Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with Jorden's death a few days later. Devetta Renee Jackson, 41, and Courtney Deon Martin, 35, were taken into custody on Jan. 27, according to police.

They both face a murder charge and remain in custody in lieu of a $250,000 bail each, according to jail records.

Officials did not provide any other details about the case.