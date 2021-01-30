Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Stewart Creek Apartments in Frisco

Authorities said they took a suspect into custody Friday night. That person's name has not been released by officials.

FRISCO, Texas — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was injured in an apartment shooting Friday, Frisco police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Stewart Creek Apartments, near 7549 Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other person was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities did not provide an update on the person's condition.

As of Saturday morning, officials have not released the name of the person who died or the suspect who was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.