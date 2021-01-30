Investigation underway after man gunned down in vehicle in Oak Cliff

Witnesses told police that a suspect driving a black Nissan sedan shot 41-year-old Kermit Carradine and then left the scene.

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon that resulted in a 41-year-old man dead, officials said.

Police officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 p.m. at 2900 E Ledbetter Drive in Dallas. Authorities said upon arriving at the scene, they found 41-year-old Kermit Carradine in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Carradine was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead on Friday, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a suspect driving a black Nissan sedan shot Carradine and then left the scene.

Dallas police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Isom at 214-671-3701, or via email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 016006-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.