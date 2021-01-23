Investigation underway after man found unresponsive on sidewalk, Dallas police say

Authorities found a 47-year-old dead on a sidewalk near 3500 block of Falls Drive in Dallas.

A homicide investigation is underway after a 47-year-old was found dead Saturday morning in Dallas, officials said.

Around 7:50 a.m., police responded to a health and welfare check call in the 3500 block of Falls Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the 47-year-old man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene and said he died from homicidal violence.

Officials have not released the man's name at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Det. Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or via email at antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 013426-2021.