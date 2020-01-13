A woman was killed late Sunday night after a shooting in Fort Worth, according to police.

She was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital around 11 p.m. by a private vehicle, according to police.

She died from a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: One person shot, killed at hotel in Far North Dallas, police say

RELATED: Licensed handgun carrier shoots, kills suspected robber during cookout, Dallas police say

RELATED: Person stabbed to death in Arlington, officials say