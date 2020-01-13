A young man was shot and killed during an apparent attempted robbery Friday night, Dallas police said.

He was allegedly shot by another man who is a licensed handgun carrier, according to police.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 3400 block of Chicago Street in West Dallas.

Witnesses told police they were having a cookout on a home's front patio when three men approached them, coming into the front yard. Two of the three men had handguns, police said, and "demanded property."

That's when the licensed handgun carrier allegedly pulled out his weapon and shot one of the three men, according to police.

First responders arrived at the scene and took the man who had been shot to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police described him as being between 25 and 30 years old.

The other suspects in the case were still at large as of Saturday afternoon.

