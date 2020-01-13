One person was shot and killed at a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel in Far North Dallas on Saturday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the three-star hotel around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the hotel, located at 7880 Alpha Road, officers found one person had been shot multiple times and killed, according to police.

The Homicide Response Team was activated to help in the investigation, police said. Detectives interviewed multiple possible witnesses Saturday.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: