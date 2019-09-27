A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of murder almost four months after her boyfriend was found dead early in the morning on a street in Far North Dallas.

Police say they believe Margaret Ruth Mankin ran over and killed Eric Ian Jones, 23, after they became involved in an argument, according to a warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2019.

According to police documents, police were first able to link Mankin to the crash after they went to a Richardson home linked to a vehicle registered in the victim's name.

Upon arriving at the home, investigators said they talked to a man who identified himself as Mankin's father. The man told detectives he had recently talked with his daughter, who was looking for Jones.

"She said she got into a fight and pushed him out of the car last night and is afraid she killed him," the father told detectives, the warrant says.

Witnesses later told investigators that Mankin and her boyfriend were last seen together at a friend's home at about 12:15 a.m. on June 1. The friend said Mankin appeared agitated as the couple left the home and got into a car, police say.

Mankin admitted to detectives that she and Jones became involved in a fight that morning and that he broke her cellphone before he got out of the car.

Authorities say they issued a warrant for Mankin's arrest after DNA test results from blood splatter found underneath the suspect's vehicle was identified as Jones' blood.

