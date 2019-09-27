DALLAS — Police are investigating a drive by shooting in the 3000 block of Bickers Street Thursday night.

Officers on scene say a man was shot in the chest. That victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Dallas police do not have a suspect description at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on the latest news in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More stories from WFAA.com: