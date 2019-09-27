DALLAS — Police are investigating a drive by shooting in the 3000 block of Bickers Street Thursday night.
Officers on scene say a man was shot in the chest. That victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Dallas police do not have a suspect description at this time.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
