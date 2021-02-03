Westbound lanes of C F Hawn Freeway shut down after one person shot and killed, Dallas police say

The closure starts at 2nd Avenue.

DALLAS — The westbound lanes of U.S. 175 are currently closed at 2nd Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation.

One person was shot and killed at the location, Dallas police said. They did not immediately release any additional information.

Drivers can take 2nd Avenue to Elsie Faye Heggins to get around the issue, and are also being let back on C F Hawn Freeway immediately after the investigation site.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and take other routes to get into downtown Dallas. It is unclear how long the closure will last due to the investigation.