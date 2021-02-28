Man found shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Dallas police say

A man was found shot dead early Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.
Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to an apartment complex at 9690 Forest Lane after they received a call about a man bleeding in a parking lot, according to officials.
By the time they arrived, the man was dead, police said. He had been shot multiple times.
Officers learned about a possible suspect in a nearby apartment and at around 8:30 a.m. notified tactical teams for assistance. After they arrived, they made contact with a woman who officials consider a person of interest in the case. She surrendered to authorities without incident by around 10:45 a.m., officials said.
No arrests have yet been made in the shooting and an investigation is underway.