Man found shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Dallas police say

A man was found shot dead early Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to an apartment complex at 9690 Forest Lane after they received a call about a man bleeding in a parking lot, according to officials.

By the time they arrived, the man was dead, police said. He had been shot multiple times.

Officers learned about a possible suspect in a nearby apartment and at around 8:30 a.m. notified tactical teams for assistance. After they arrived, they made contact with a woman who officials consider a person of interest in the case. She surrendered to authorities without incident by around 10:45 a.m., officials said.