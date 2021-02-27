Teen arrested 3 months after man found dead in pickup truck at Dallas park, police say

Authorities said the 23-year-old man was found dead on Nov. 25 inside a pickup truck at Moore Park located near 2200 Rockefeller Boulevard.

DALLAS — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in November, Dallas police said.

According to authorities, Bryan Jesus De Leon Cifuentes was found dead on Nov. 25, 2020, inside a pickup truck at Moore Park located near 2200 Rockefeller Boulevard.

Officials said Cifuentes had died from homicidal violence. Witnesses had told police they saw pickup show up at the park around 10 p.m. the night before Cifuentes was found dead.

Three months after Cifuentes' death, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested Friday on a murder charge and was transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.