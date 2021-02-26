Employee arrested after man fatally shot outside McKinney smokeshop, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — An employee at a McKinney smokeshop fatally shot a man who he told police he thought was stealing, police said in a news release Friday.
Adam Omar, 36, was arrested and taken to Collin County jail. His bond was set at $200,000.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Smokin' Glassworks at 1970 N. Central Expressway.
The victim, 25-year-old Michael Garrett Miller of Irving, was found on the sidewalk in front of the store with a gunshot wound, police said.
No other information was available.
