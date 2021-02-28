x
Man found shot in the head lying in Fort Worth street, police say

Officials say he is in critical condition, but they do not expect him to survive.
A man was found shot in the head early Sunday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

A passerby found the man around 5 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Baltimore Avenue. He was lying on a curb bleeding from his head, according to officials.

When first responders arrived, they found he had been shot in the head and rushed him to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition, but officials said they do not expect him to survive his injuries. 

An investigation into the shooting is underway, police added.

